Naomi Watts to Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival for 'The Housewife'

Renowned actress Naomi Watts is set to receive the prestigious Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival for her remarkable performance in Ben Shirinian's film 'The Housewife.' In the film, Watts portrays the complex role of the enigmatic wife of a suspected Nazi, set against the intriguing backdrop of 1960s New York.

According to Variety, Watts will personally accept the accolade in Zurich on September 26. Renowned for her emotional depth and versatility, the actress will participate in a ZFF Masters session, discussing her extensive career that has earned her two Academy Award nominations.

Christian Jungen, CEO of the festival, lauded Watts, highlighting her exceptional ability to embody characters filled with both glamour and mystery. He described her role in 'The Housewife' as a perfect blend of elegance and enigma, making her portrayal one of her most compelling performances to date.

The film, based on a true story, underscores the importance of investigative journalism in unearthing historical truths. Expressing her delight at the recognition, Watts said, 'It is such an honor to receive the Golden Eye Award. I am thrilled to be among such esteemed company, and I thank the festival for this acknowledgment.'