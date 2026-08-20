Strategic Diplomacy in Asia: Balancing World Powers

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged South Korea to maintain strategic autonomy and avoid aligning with either Beijing or Washington. According to Chinese state agency Xinhua, Wang, during a meeting with South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac in Seoul on Thursday, emphasized the importance of the U.S. abandoning its "hostile" policy towards North Korea to alleviate Korean Peninsula tensions.

In discussions, Wang stressed that resolving Korean Peninsula tensions required addressing their root causes, noting the U.S. should drop its hostile stance towards North Korea. His comments followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year, acknowledging North Korea's possession of 57 "very powerful" nuclear weapons.

Wang also highlighted the necessity for South Korea to maintain friendly relations with China, citing progress in bilateral ties and advocating for regional economic integration. He called for concluding second-stage talks on a free trade agreement with South Korea as a response to global economic fragmentation and rising trade protectionism.