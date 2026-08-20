Delhi High Court Urges Swift Action Against Inflammatory Sai Baba Content
The Delhi High Court has instructed the central government to address fresh complaints from the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, seeking the removal of derogatory online content about Sai Baba. Despite previous attempts and a Grievance Appellate Committee ruling, objectionable content remains accessible, exacerbating communal tensions.
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In a move to curb online derogatory content about Sai Baba, the Delhi High Court has urged the central government to swiftly address a fresh application filed by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi.
The Trust claims that despite a prior ruling by the Grievance Appellate Committee on August 13, problematic videos and articles continue to circulate online. Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, representing the Trust, highlighted the persisting presence of seven YouTube videos with inflammatory material.
The High Court issued notice to the Union Government while instructing relevant authorities to act on any fresh complaints. This comes amid concerns that such content could incite religious hostility, with the matter slated for further hearing on September 7.
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