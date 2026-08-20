Angola Backs Eastern Farms to Create Jobs and Cut Food Imports

Angola is putting agriculture at the centre of its push for stronger rural incomes and a more diverse economy with the launch of the Eastern Region Agricultural Value Chain Development Project, a joint initiative between the government and the African Development Bank Group. The project is expected to reach around 240,000 households, representing about 1.2 million people, while creating greater economic opportunities for women and young people who often play essential roles in farming communities but face barriers to finance, technology and larger markets.

Launched on July 16, 2026, the initiative will support farmers as they move from mainly subsistence production toward farming that can generate reliable income and supply growing markets. Rather than concentrating on a single crop, the project will strengthen value chains covering cereals, beans, soybeans, groundnuts, cassava, coffee, cocoa and palm oil, with additional attention given to wheat and rice as Angola works to increase domestic production and reduce dependence on imported food.

Small Farmers Get a Bigger Role in Angola's Food Economy

For many farming households, producing more food is only one part of building a sustainable livelihood, since farmers also need access to knowledge, technology, financing, infrastructure and buyers willing to purchase what they grow. The new project is designed around these connected needs, helping create an agricultural system where higher productivity can translate into better household incomes rather than leaving small producers isolated from profitable markets.

Angola's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Isaac dos Anjos, described the project as an important point in the transformation of the country's agricultural sector, saying farming families would gain greater access to knowledge, technology, finance and markets. He linked these resources with the opportunity for households to move beyond largely subsistence agriculture and participate in a more productive, commercially connected farming system.

Women and young people are expected to receive particular attention as the programme develops. Expanding their access to agricultural businesses, skills and income could bring benefits beyond individual farms, especially in rural communities where stronger local employment can improve household security and reduce the pressure to leave farming areas in search of economic opportunities elsewhere.

Lobito Corridor Could Connect Farms With Larger Markets

Eastern Angola's location along the Lobito Corridor gives the project an economic dimension that reaches beyond farm production. Better connections between agricultural areas, processing businesses, transport networks and markets can make it easier for farmers to sell crops at competitive prices while giving private companies more reason to invest in storage, processing, logistics and other services surrounding agriculture.

Developing these links could also help Angola capture more value from food produced within the country. Crops such as coffee, cocoa, cassava, soybeans and palm oil can support processing and other businesses when reliable production and market connections are available, creating opportunities for jobs at several points between the farm and the final consumer.

Wheat and rice carry particular importance because stronger local production could reduce the amount Angola needs to purchase from overseas. Building domestic supply will require more than expanding cultivated land, making investments in farming knowledge, technology, resilient production methods and functioning value chains central to the effort.

Agriculture Becomes Part of a Wider Economic Shift

African Development Bank Country Representative in Angola Pietro Toigo said the institution sees significant agricultural potential in the Eastern Region, with the project offering an opportunity to raise productivity, strengthen value chains and create economic opportunities for men, women and young people. The Bank's approach combines infrastructure, technical expertise, innovation and private-sector development so that improvements in farming can support broader economic activity.

The project also fits Angola's effort to reduce its reliance on a narrow group of industries by developing agriculture as a stronger source of employment, investment and industrial activity. Successful farms can support transport providers, processors, equipment suppliers, traders and food businesses, allowing agricultural growth to circulate through local and regional economies.

For the households expected to participate, the impact will ultimately be measured in practical changes: whether farmers can produce more reliably, reach buyers more easily, secure better incomes and build businesses that can withstand economic and climate pressures. With around 1.2 million people expected to benefit, the Eastern Region project allows Angola to turn agricultural potential into livelihoods while strengthening the country's ability to produce more of the food it consumes.