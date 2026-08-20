FIFA in Turmoil: The Power Struggle to Oust President Infantino

World soccer's major confederations are considering a vote of no confidence against FIFA President Gianni Infantino. This movement arises from Infantino's contentious proposal to sell a minority stake in the World Cup to private investors, which upset various regional soccer powerhouses.

Led by UEFA, Asia’s AFC, and CONCACAF, the proposal has met significant opposition, expressing concerns about governance and transparency. Despite the controversy, Infantino enjoys considerable support within certain FIFA member associations, including the African confederation CAF.

The outcome of this initiative could shape FIFA's governance and future leadership, particularly as Infantino plans to seek reelection at the planned FIFA Congress in March 2027. The stakes are high as both supporters and detractors prepare their next moves.