FIFA in Turmoil: The Power Struggle to Oust President Infantino

Major soccer confederations are considering a vote of no confidence to remove FIFA President Gianni Infantino, following his controversial proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors. Concerns over governance and transparency have intensified, despite significant support for Infantino within some FIFA member associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 16:13 IST
FIFA in Turmoil: The Power Struggle to Oust President Infantino
Gianni Infantino

World soccer's major confederations are considering a vote of no confidence against FIFA President Gianni Infantino. This movement arises from Infantino's contentious proposal to sell a minority stake in the World Cup to private investors, which upset various regional soccer powerhouses.

Led by UEFA, Asia’s AFC, and CONCACAF, the proposal has met significant opposition, expressing concerns about governance and transparency. Despite the controversy, Infantino enjoys considerable support within certain FIFA member associations, including the African confederation CAF.

The outcome of this initiative could shape FIFA's governance and future leadership, particularly as Infantino plans to seek reelection at the planned FIFA Congress in March 2027. The stakes are high as both supporters and detractors prepare their next moves.

TRENDING

1
Olympian Jenny Simpson Faces New Challenges with Heart Condition

Olympian Jenny Simpson Faces New Challenges with Heart Condition

Global
2
Myanmar Scholar Min Zin's Detention Sparks Tensions Between US and China

Myanmar Scholar Min Zin's Detention Sparks Tensions Between US and China

Global
3
Bond Yields Soar, Retail Giants Miss: Market Sentiment Shifts

Bond Yields Soar, Retail Giants Miss: Market Sentiment Shifts

Global
4
Tibetan Exiles in Dharamshala Rally Against China's Ethnic Unity Law

Tibetan Exiles in Dharamshala Rally Against China's Ethnic Unity Law

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026