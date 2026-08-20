Liberia to Receive U.S. Deportees from Latin America

Liberia is set to receive up to 1,200 deportees from third countries, primarily Latin American nations such as Cuba and Venezuela, following a new agreement with the U.S. The deportees, expected to start arriving on Thursday, will be treated as 'guests' with the option to seek asylum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 16:10 IST
Liberia to Receive U.S. Deportees from Latin America
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On Thursday, Liberia will begin receiving deportees from the United States, primarily from Latin American countries like Cuba and Venezuela, according to a statement by the West African nation's information minister.

Under an agreement with the U.S., Liberia will accept up to 1,200 deportees over the next year. The deportations are part of broader deals the Trump administration has instituted across Africa to expedite removals.

Deportees will be classified as 'guests' with the choice to apply for asylum. Information on nationalities remains unspecified, although the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. refugee agency will assist in the process.

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