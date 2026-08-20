Liberia to Receive U.S. Deportees from Latin America

On Thursday, Liberia will begin receiving deportees from the United States, primarily from Latin American countries like Cuba and Venezuela, according to a statement by the West African nation's information minister.

Under an agreement with the U.S., Liberia will accept up to 1,200 deportees over the next year. The deportations are part of broader deals the Trump administration has instituted across Africa to expedite removals.

Deportees will be classified as 'guests' with the choice to apply for asylum. Information on nationalities remains unspecified, although the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. refugee agency will assist in the process.