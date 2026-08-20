Retail Health and Motor Insurance Drive India's Non-life Industry Amidst Commercial Segment Challenges

India's non-life insurance sector is thriving, driven by strong retail health and motor insurance demand, despite facing hurdles in commercial segments. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, sustained demand for health insurance, bolstered by a GST exemption, is a key growth driver, while motor insurance benefits from brisk vehicle sales. However, weakness in commercial lines, especially fire insurance, is expected to moderate overall growth.

In July 2026, the industry recorded a 12% year-on-year rise in gross written premium, excluding crop insurance, down from 18% in June. The uptick was primarily attributed to a 26% increase in health premiums and a 14% rise in motor insurance. Notably, retail health insurance exhibited remarkable strength, with a 31% year-on-year surge in July, mirroring its first-quarter FY27 performance.

Motor insurance maintained steady growth at 14%, supported by a 17% increase in motor own-damage premiums and a 12% uptick in third-party premiums, congruent with robust vehicle sales. However, commercial segments remained subdued; fire insurance premiums fell sharply by 31% year-on-year in July, exacerbating a 28% drop in the first quarter. Engineering insurance growth slowed to 5%, whereas marine insurance outshined, climbing 42%, driven by a 61% jump in marine hull premiums.

Standalone health insurers and private general insurers consistently outpaced their PSU counterparts. Standalone health insurers witnessed a 29% year-on-year surge in growth, with private general insurers expanding by 17%, compared to just 6% for PSU insurers. Private players continued to gain market share, with standalone health insurers' share, excluding crop insurance, advancing 150 basis points year-on-year to 14.8% in July, while private general insurers' share climbed 70 basis points to 50.8%. Private general insurers retained a commanding 72.5% share of the motor insurance segment.