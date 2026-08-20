FTSE 100 Faces Pressure Amid JD Sports Forecast and Bond Yield Rebound

The UK's leading stock market index, FTSE 100, saw a decrease on Thursday following a discouraging forecast from JD Sports and a resurgence in government bond yields.

By mid-morning trading at 1017 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down by 0.2% at 10,723.02 points. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 also slipped by 0.3%, landing at 24,575.63 points.

The financial strains stem from JD Sports' pessimistic outlook, adding to the pressure already exerted by rising bond yields, which traditionally signal increased costs for borrowing. Investors are closely monitoring these developments for potential impacts on broader market trends.