Mysterious Encounter in the Gulf of Aden
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported an incident involving a tanker approached by an unauthorized vessel in the Gulf of Aden. The event occurred 136 nautical miles east of Yemen's Mukalla. No further details have been provided on the situation or the safety of the crew.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported an incident in the Gulf of Aden, where a tanker travelling west was approached by an unauthorized vessel.
The encounter took place 136 nautical miles east of Yemen's Mukalla, raising concerns about maritime security in the region.
UKMTO has not released additional information, leaving the conditions of the tanker and its crew uncertain at this time.