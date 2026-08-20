PW Institute of Innovation Shines with Early Success for Students in the Real World

PW Institute of Innovation's experiential learning approach is paving the way for student success in real-world employment, with over 94% of its 2023 batch securing internships and jobs before graduation. The institute's innovative curriculum blends academic learning with practical industry experience, leading to impressive career starts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:25 IST
PW Institute of Innovation Shines with Early Success for Students in the Real World
67 of 71 students from the 2023 batch have secured internships, while 9 have already landed jobs. Image Credit: ANI

NOIDA, India – In a significant testament to the efficacy of practical education, PW Institute of Innovation (IOI) has seen over 94% of its 2023 batch secure internships and substantial job offers before completing their degrees. The institution's focus on experiential learning appears to yield impressive results.

Among these high-achieving students is Raj Aggarwal, who, midway through his program, successfully transitioned from an intern to a full-time role at a top financial firm in Gurugram. With an annual package of ₹17 lakh, Raj attributes his success to the rigorous training and support from IOI faculty, alongside genuine industry exposure.

Rohit Makani, another success story from IOI's innovative curriculum, secured his position as a Founding AI Engineer with Ikshan AI after initial engagement as an intern. Gopal Sharma, COO at PW, highlights that such outcomes reinforce the institute's hands-on approach, preparing students to tackle real-world challenges effectively before graduation.

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