XTGlobal Infotech Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance and International Expansion

XTGlobal Infotech Limited announced its Q1 FY27 financial results, showing a 1.1% revenue growth to ₹93.30 crore. EBITDA rose 7.8% with a margin of 7.6%. The company expanded globally, adding clients in Australia, the U.S., and Ireland, strengthening its Finance & Accounting Services and IT Services offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:27 IST
XTGlobal Infotech Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance and International Expansion
XTGlobal Infotech Reports Q1 FY27 Standalone 76.3 Percent YoY Growth in EBITDA and 19.8 Percent YoY Growth in PAT; Revenue Rises 8.0 Percent YoY Rs. 19.18 Crore. Image Credit: ANI

XTGlobal Infotech Limited, a noted IT/ITES enterprise listed on NSE and BSE, has revealed its unaudited financial results for Q1 FY27, ending June 30, 2026. The company reported a 1.1% increase in revenue year-on-year, reaching ₹93.30 crore.

EBITDA grew by 7.8% YoY to ₹7.06 crore, with a margin improvement from 7.1% to 7.6% compared to the previous year. PAT rose by 4.3% YoY to ₹3.89 crore, accompanied by a PAT margin enhancement to 4.2%. The results underscore the company's operational efficiency and strategic execution.

Globally, XTGlobal has made significant strides, securing new FAST engagements in Australia, the United States, and Ireland, strengthening its Finance & Accounting Services. Additionally, the IT Services division expanded its clientele in India and the U.S. The company embarked on a transformative project with a U.S. State Transportation Agency, utilizing Adobe Experience Manager for an eForms Modernization Program.

The firm's debut in the Irish market with its Finance & Accounting Outsourcing services marks a strategic expansion into Europe. The Zoho Suite transformation is near completion, further enhancing operational efficiencies. CEO Ramarao Mullapudi expressed optimism about the company's fiscal trajectory and global engagement expansions.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Kim Yo Jong Criticizes South Korea's Response to US Drills Reduction

Tensions Rise as Kim Yo Jong Criticizes South Korea's Response to US Drills ...

Global
2
Mumbai's Global Conference Ambassadors: Boosting International Events

Mumbai's Global Conference Ambassadors: Boosting International Events

Global
3
Foiled Assassination Attempt: Ukrainian Man Arrested in Poland

Foiled Assassination Attempt: Ukrainian Man Arrested in Poland

Global
4
UN Warns South Sudan Elections Could Deepen Conflict Without Safeguards

UN Warns South Sudan Elections Could Deepen Conflict Without Safeguards

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026