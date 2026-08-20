XTGlobal Infotech Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance and International Expansion

XTGlobal Infotech Limited, a noted IT/ITES enterprise listed on NSE and BSE, has revealed its unaudited financial results for Q1 FY27, ending June 30, 2026. The company reported a 1.1% increase in revenue year-on-year, reaching ₹93.30 crore.

EBITDA grew by 7.8% YoY to ₹7.06 crore, with a margin improvement from 7.1% to 7.6% compared to the previous year. PAT rose by 4.3% YoY to ₹3.89 crore, accompanied by a PAT margin enhancement to 4.2%. The results underscore the company's operational efficiency and strategic execution.

Globally, XTGlobal has made significant strides, securing new FAST engagements in Australia, the United States, and Ireland, strengthening its Finance & Accounting Services. Additionally, the IT Services division expanded its clientele in India and the U.S. The company embarked on a transformative project with a U.S. State Transportation Agency, utilizing Adobe Experience Manager for an eForms Modernization Program.

The firm's debut in the Irish market with its Finance & Accounting Outsourcing services marks a strategic expansion into Europe. The Zoho Suite transformation is near completion, further enhancing operational efficiencies. CEO Ramarao Mullapudi expressed optimism about the company's fiscal trajectory and global engagement expansions.