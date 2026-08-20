Low River Levels Hamper German Economic Recovery

German rivers, notably the Rhine, are facing depletion due to prolonged dry spells, creating major disruptions in goods transportation across Germany, Europe's largest economic powerhouse. The Bundesbank has expressed concerns about this affecting the overall economic recovery.

The water levels are so low that vessels cannot operate at full capacity, driving up transport costs and slowing down the movement of cargo. This situation is expected to slow the German economy's already modest recovery, with industrial production and export growth facing significant challenges due to restricted transport routes.

The Bundesbank also highlighted that the low water levels, coupled with low industrial capacity utilization and rising European Central Bank interest rates, are dampening corporate investments. Furthermore, although inflation was at 2.8% in July, it is predicted to rise further, though impacts from the Middle East conflict remain uncertain.