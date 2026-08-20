Pirates Seize Tanker Off Yemen Coast, Heading for Somalia

A tanker was forcibly seized by a group of six armed individuals, redirecting the vessel's course toward Somalia, according to a statement released by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Thursday.

Initially, UKMTO disclosed receiving a report regarding an incident 136 nautical miles east of Yemen's Mukalla. The tanker, which was traveling west in the Gulf of Aden, reported an approach by an unauthorized vessel.

Specifics about the fate of the tanker or its crew have not been shared by UKMTO, leaving questions about their safety unanswered.