Race to Construct Ethiopia's New Aviation Hub

Chinese construction firms are leading contenders in the bid to build a new airport for Ethiopian Airlines, according to recent announcements from the carrier. This development marks a significant milestone as the airline prepares to finalize contracts for the anticipated aviation facility in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 18:16 IST
Race to Construct Ethiopia's New Aviation Hub
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Chinese construction companies have emerged as leading contenders in the competition to construct Ethiopian Airlines' new airport, the carrier has announced.

This development brings the airline closer to finalizing the contract awards for the much-anticipated aviation facility.

The announcement highlights the significant role Chinese contractors play in major infrastructure projects across Africa.

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