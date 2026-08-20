Johann Zarco's Surprising Return to MotoGP at Aragon

LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco is expected to return to MotoGP at the Aragon Grand Prix on August 28-30, pending a medical assessment. Zarco, sidelined since May due to knee ligament damage from a crash, has made significant recovery progress and aims to race sooner than anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 18:12 IST
Johann Zarco's Surprising Return to MotoGP at Aragon

In an unexpected turn of events, Johann Zarco, the LCR Honda rider, is preparing to make his comeback to MotoGP racing at the Aragon Grand Prix, slated for August 28-30. Zarco's participation is contingent upon passing a medical assessment, as disclosed by his team on Thursday.

The Frenchman has been out of the circuit since May following a severe knee ligament injury sustained in a multi-rider crash during the Catalan Grand Prix. Initially, Zarco was forecasted to rejoin only by September, but his recovery has progressed faster than expected, allowing an earlier return.

The incident that led to Zarco's injury involved a collision with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Honda's Luca Marini. This mishap forced him to miss six consequential rounds across various European nations, thus heightening the anticipation for his imminent return.

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