Ghanaian Mineworkers Demand Frozen Funds

Ghana's union of mineworkers has taken a firm stand by presenting a petition to the nation's central bank. Their demand centers around the release of over 380 million cedis, equivalent to around $34.55 million, which the workers assert are frozen funds due to them.

The union's call to action follows a broader financial sector clean-up that led to the freezing of these substantial amounts. The affected mineworkers emphasize that these funds are rightfully theirs and are crucial for their economic stability and livelihood.

This development underscores significant financial challenges within Ghana's mining sector, highlighting issues that may have broader implications on the country’s economic health.