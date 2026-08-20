Lufthansa Faces Jet Fuel Hurdles at Windhoek Airport

Lufthansa is currently dealing with a temporary shortage of jet fuel at Windhoek Airport in Namibia, as confirmed by the airline on Thursday.

Although the shortage has not impacted flight departure times, some flights to Europe might need to make additional fuel stopovers en route, according to the statement.

The airline's procurement and ground teams are actively investigating all options to restore normal fuel supplies, Lufthansa announced. This report was penned by Linda Pasquini and edited by Friederike Heine.