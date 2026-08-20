Iron Ore Fuels July's Core Sector Growth Amid Uneven Recovery

The Index of Core Industries (ICI) in India recorded a 5.4% year-on-year growth in July 2026, according to provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This growth, while slightly lower than June's 6%, underscored a robust expansion with April-July cumulative growth hitting 4.3%, much ahead of last year's 1.5% for the same period.

Iron ore emerged as the leading contributor among the eight core sectors with a significant 29.5% year-on-year surge in July. Electricity and cement production also showed impressive gains, increasing by 9% and 13.1% respectively. Other sectors like coal and steel saw moderate growth, while refinery products rose marginally by 2.7%. This performance highlighted sustained momentum in infrastructure, construction, and industrial demand.

Notwithstanding these advances, the recovery's uneven nature was evident as natural gas output decreased by 3.7%, crude oil suffered a 5.3% contraction, and fertiliser production dropped by 8% in July. The June core sector index was revised upwards to 120.7 from an initial 119.6, adjusting the annual growth estimate from 5% to 6%. Continued strong performances in mining, cement, and power are expected to support core sector activity, although challenges remain due to weaknesses in certain energy segments.