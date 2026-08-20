Olympian Jenny Simpson Faces New Challenges with Heart Condition

Jenny Simpson, a former world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, has been diagnosed with Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC), a rare heart condition. This diagnosis makes it dangerous for her to continue running. Her announcement came after collapsing at a track event in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 18:44 IST
Olympian Jenny Simpson Faces New Challenges with Heart Condition

Olympic bronze medallist and former 1500 meters world champion Jenny Simpson has been diagnosed with a rare heart condition, Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC), which makes it hazardous for her to continue running. Simpson disclosed her condition on Instagram on Thursday. The 39-year-old athlete collapsed at a community track event in June, hosted by Sir Walter Running, and required emergency CPR intervention.

In her statement, Simpson expressed gratitude for her future despite the diagnosis. "I was diagnosed with a rare inherited heart condition, ARVC... My future is an incredible gift," she said. Simpson won gold in the 1500 meters at the 2011 World Championships and captured bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics before retiring in 2024.

Simpson's illustrious career includes silver medals in the 1500 meters at both the 2013 and 2017 World Championships. Her journey forward remains hopeful as she adjusts to life with ARVC.

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