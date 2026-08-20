Bond Yields Soar, Retail Giants Miss: Market Sentiment Shifts

U.S. stock indexes appeared set for a downward start Thursday amidst rebounding government bond yields, affecting investor sentiment. Retail giant Walmart witnessed a sharp 7.3% premarket drop, missing Wall Street's sales expectations as high gas prices encouraged consumer spending cuts.

Elevated oil prices due to the Iran conflict and rising government debt led to fluctuations in bond and stock markets. The U.S. Treasury intervened to mitigate bond yield spikes, causing a brief relief; however, yields quickly regained momentum. The Treasury also reported a significant rise, as total U.S. debt exceeds $40 trillion.

Despite recent strong earnings reports, macroeconomic developments affected major indices like the S&P 500 and the Dow. Meanwhile, oil prices rose 3% due to stalled U.S.-Iran talks, disruptions in the Middle East, and remarks from Federal Reserve officials suggest possible interest rate hikes if inflation targets are not met.