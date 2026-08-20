Myanmar Scholar Min Zin's Detention Sparks Tensions Between US and China
Myanmar scholar and U.S. citizen Min Zin has been designated as wrongfully detained by China. Amid rising tensions, the U.S. prioritizes his release before Xi Jinping's White House visit. This case highlights concerns of 'hostage diplomacy' and impacts U.S.-China relations.
The United States has officially designated the detention of Myanmar scholar and U.S. citizen Min Zin by Chinese authorities as 'wrongful,' according to the State Department. This classification heightens efforts to secure his release as a top priority for Washington.
Min Zin, who leads a Myanmar-focused think tank, was arrested on charges of endangering Chinese national security. His detention coincides with the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House. Advocacy groups have urged U.S. officials to prioritize Min Zin's freedom in discussions with China, emphasizing perceived 'hostage diplomacy' by Beijing.
The State Department's statement also appeals for the release of other Americans, including Chinese-born American seismologist Youlin Chen, held on what are deemed baseless charges. Beijing maintains that all detentions are conducted legally, though critics remain skeptical.
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