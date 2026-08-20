High Court Probes Youth Protest Unrest

India's Supreme Court has established a panel to delve into allegations of police violence during recent youth protests. Accusations have been made about excessive force being used against demonstrators, as well as attacks on security personnel.

These protests, marked by incidents of unrest and violence, eventually pressured the education minister to resign from his post last month. The protests were a direct response to educational reforms viewed as detrimental by the youth.

The newly formed investigative panel is tasked with uncovering the full extent of these clashes and proposing measures to prevent such occurrences in the future, ensuring accountability and justice.