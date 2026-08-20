Tibetan Exiles in Dharamshala Rally Against China's Ethnic Unity Law

A mass protest unfolded in Dharamshala on Thursday, with over 5,000 Tibetans in exile condemning China's recent policies in Tibet. The demonstrators, rallying against the 'Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law,' demanded its repeal during the march led by Central Tibetan Administration President Penpa Tsering and Tibetan Parliament in Exile Speaker Dolma Tsering.

The protest, organized collaboratively by the 17th Kashag and the 18th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, commenced in McLeod Ganj, concluding at Dharamshala's Police Ground. Participants included ministers and parliamentarians from the Tibetan government-in-exile, as they marked 49 days since activist Lobga Rangzen's self-immolation outside the UN Headquarters in New York.

Protesters paid homage to Rangzen and fellow Tibetan strugglers, urging a global focus on Tibet's situation. Speaker Dolma Tsering branded the law as a threat to Tibetan identity, echoing the sentiment of many involved in the march. The protest called on the international community, particularly the United Nations, to prioritize the controversy surrounding China's ethnic unity law.