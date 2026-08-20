Tibetan Exiles in Dharamshala Rally Against China's Ethnic Unity Law

Over 5,000 Tibetan exiles rallied in Dharamshala, protesting China's new ethnic unity law and commemorating activist Lobga Rangzen's sacrifice. The protest, led by Tibetan leaders, demanded international attention to China's policies in Tibet, emphasizing the law's threat to Tibetan identity and pleading for a withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 18:41 IST
Tibetan Exiles in Dharamshala Rally Against China's Ethnic Unity Law
Over 5,000 Tibetans march in Dharamshala against China on 49th day of Lobga Rangzen's self-immolation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A mass protest unfolded in Dharamshala on Thursday, with over 5,000 Tibetans in exile condemning China's recent policies in Tibet. The demonstrators, rallying against the 'Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law,' demanded its repeal during the march led by Central Tibetan Administration President Penpa Tsering and Tibetan Parliament in Exile Speaker Dolma Tsering.

The protest, organized collaboratively by the 17th Kashag and the 18th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, commenced in McLeod Ganj, concluding at Dharamshala's Police Ground. Participants included ministers and parliamentarians from the Tibetan government-in-exile, as they marked 49 days since activist Lobga Rangzen's self-immolation outside the UN Headquarters in New York.

Protesters paid homage to Rangzen and fellow Tibetan strugglers, urging a global focus on Tibet's situation. Speaker Dolma Tsering branded the law as a threat to Tibetan identity, echoing the sentiment of many involved in the march. The protest called on the international community, particularly the United Nations, to prioritize the controversy surrounding China's ethnic unity law.

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