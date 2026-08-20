Indian Consumers Embrace Financial Optimism and Aspiration

A Home Credit study highlights rising financial confidence among Indian consumers, driven by GST-induced price relief, enhanced credit access, and improved savings. The Financial Well-Being Index hit a record 40 in 2026. Homeownership and business expansion are key long-term goals, especially for women and younger generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 19:19 IST
Indian Consumers Embrace Financial Optimism and Aspiration
Representative Image (Photo/@ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a notable surge of economic optimism, Indian consumers are displaying stronger financial confidence, bolstered by enhanced savings and investments. This positive trend, revealed in a recent Home Credit study, attributes household financial ease to GST-related price relief and more accessible affordable credit options.

The Financial Well-Being Index, a measure employed by the study, has soared to an unprecedented 40 points in 2026, up from 34 points the previous year, marking the highest level since its inception in 2023. This upward trajectory is significantly driven by impressive gains in savings and investment scores. Notably, 85% of respondents expressed strong confidence in meeting their financial aspirations within the next five years, while 87% anticipate an improvement in their overall financial situation.

GST reforms have uplifted household sentiment, with half of the surveyed population reporting reduced stress around managing expenses and 47% finding unexpected expenses more manageable. Furthermore, a remarkable 63% of participants conveyed heightened confidence in achieving future financial goals. Interestingly, homeownership has emerged as a predominant aspiration, with 31% planning to purchase a house in the next five years, especially among women, with 40% showing this intent. Meanwhile, 25% of respondents aim to start or expand a business within the same timeframe.

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