The Guatemalan Transit: A Temporary Stop for Deported Mexicans

President Bernardo Arevalo mentioned that in 2026, around 2,300 Mexicans deported from the U.S. were transported to Guatemala before being transferred to Mexico within 24 hours. He clarified that these migrants are in transit and that Guatemala is not a 'safe third country' for them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:13 IST
The Guatemalan Transit: A Temporary Stop for Deported Mexicans
Bernardo Arevalo

In a recent interview, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo revealed that approximately 2,300 Mexicans deported from the United States in 2026 have been temporarily housed in Guatemala.

These individuals stay in the country for less than 24 hours before being transferred to Mexico. The migrants are considered to be in transit and are neither housed nor granted asylum in Guatemala.

Arevalo emphasized that Guatemala does not function as a 'safe third country' for these deportees, underscoring the brief nature of their stay.

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