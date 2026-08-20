The Guatemalan Transit: A Temporary Stop for Deported Mexicans

In a recent interview, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo revealed that approximately 2,300 Mexicans deported from the United States in 2026 have been temporarily housed in Guatemala.

These individuals stay in the country for less than 24 hours before being transferred to Mexico. The migrants are considered to be in transit and are neither housed nor granted asylum in Guatemala.

Arevalo emphasized that Guatemala does not function as a 'safe third country' for these deportees, underscoring the brief nature of their stay.