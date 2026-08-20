YSRCP MLCs Demand CBI Probe into Teacher Recruitment Scandal

In a heated session on Thursday, Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) accused the Andhra Pradesh government of evading crucial discussions on allegations of misconduct in the District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment. The MLCs insist that the administration has dodged questions raised by the opposition about these irregularities.

Addressing reporters at the Assembly Media Point, YSRCP MLCs demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and called for a CBI inquiry into the recruitment process. The MLCs assert that they will persist in their protest until clear accountability is established. The alleged discrepancies include ineligible candidates securing teaching positions under the Sports Quota using counterfeit certificates without taking mandatory exams.

Among the pressing issues raised by MLCs Kumbha Ravibabu, Bommu Israel, Isaq Basha, Varudu Kalyani, and Kalpalatha Reddy were the dual roles of the convenor responsible for both DSC and SCERT, as well as the alleged blocking of a top-ranking outsourcing candidate’s ID. They also critiqued the inclusion of irrelevant sports in the recruitment process and rebutted government claims of YSRCP's past recruitment failures, highlighting successful recruitment during former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's term. Additionally, calls were made for a CBI investigation into both DSC and Group-1 recruitments, and the annulment of GO 51, citing violations of tribal rights.