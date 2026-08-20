Tragic Slope Collapse Claims Lives at Colombian Open-Pit Mine

A slope collapse at an open-pit mine in Policarpa, Colombia, resulted in the deaths of 13 workers and injuries to seven others. Initially thought to be an explosion, the accident was later attributed to a landslide. Rescue efforts concluded successfully after locating all missing individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:05 IST
Tragic Slope Collapse Claims Lives at Colombian Open-Pit Mine

A tragic incident unfolded at an open-pit mine in Policarpa, located in Colombia's southwestern Narino department, where a slope collapsed, leading to the untimely deaths of 13 workers and injuring seven more, as reported by local authorities.

The accident, initially misreported as an explosion, was later confirmed to have been caused by a landslide. This clarification came amidst rescue operations that saw firefighters, local residents, and excavators working tirelessly on the site.

Search and rescue efforts concluded at around 2 a.m. after confirming that all the individuals who were initially deemed missing had been found, thus bringing a tragic closure to the incident.

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