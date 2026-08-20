India as a Diplomatic Bridge: Facilitating Iran-US Peace Talks

Iranian Consul General Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh suggests India could mediate peace talks between Iran and the US to stabilize West Asia. Highlighting India's peace-centric diplomacy, he believes India can help foster negotiations and potentially bring peace and stability to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:07 IST
India as a Diplomatic Bridge: Facilitating Iran-US Peace Talks
Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a statement underscoring the potential for diplomacy, Iranian Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, expressed confidence that India can mediate peace talks between Iran and the United States. He asserted that India’s dedication to peace makes it an ideal intermediary to help resolve the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to ANI, Motlagh emphasized India's position as a 'peace-loving nation' capable of fostering dialogue between Tehran and Washington. He acknowledged the current mediation efforts by various countries and praised India's potential role due to its global reputation for promoting peaceful resolutions.

Motlagh added that any agreement between the two nations could significantly benefit regional stability and harmony. His comments come amidst ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions, with strategic locations like the Strait of Hormuz heightening the geopolitical stakes. India's consistent advocacy for diplomacy remains a foundation for potential peace negotiations.

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