India's Railways Embarks on Massive AC EMU Rakes Production Spree

The Indian Railways is set to prioritize the production of 238 Air-Conditioned EMU rakes to ensure they are available in sync with the commissioning of new infrastructure under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project. This strategic move involves prominent production units, including the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, and the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli.

The production plan dictates that 120 rakes will be manufactured through ICF, 71 through RCF, and 47 through MCF, collectively totaling 238 rakes. The Indian Railways' capability in producing modern rolling stock, like the Air-Conditioned EMUs, Vande Bharat trainsets, and Vande Metro trainsets, is well recognized. The Railway Board has sanctioned the procurement under existing RDSO/ICF specifications, ensuring a swift production timeline. Deliveries will commence in 2027, with all units slated for completion by 2030, effectively aligning rolling stock availability with infrastructure readiness.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a recent announcement, likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to the extensive highway network led by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vaishnaw highlighted a substantial financial infusion of over ₹1 lakh crore aimed at modernizing Odisha's rail infrastructure, reinforcing the vision of a "four-lane railway network."