India's Sweet Strategy: Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import and Sugar Export Ban

The Indian government has sanctioned the duty-free import of 10 lakh metric tonnes of raw sugar through the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) mechanism until October 31. A notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced that the imports fall under a specific TRQ, ensuring that they remain duty-free till this date, subject to predefined conditions.

In tandem, the government has provided Advance Authorisations, issued under Standard Input-Output Norms (SION E52), a unique opportunity to switch from the Advance Authorisation Scheme to the TRQ Scheme. This shift encompasses refined sugar after processing the imported raw sugar, as stipulated by the Directorate General.

The TRQ conversion is pertinent to sugar imported via the Advance Authorisation Scheme until August 20. Amidst surging demand led by festive seasons, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi conducted a comprehensive review meeting on August 9 to evaluate sugar reserves and production needs. Concurrently, a temporary ban on sugar exports is in place until September 30 to maintain domestic supply stability.