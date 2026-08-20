Banxico Holds Steady: Mexico's Inflation Battle and Economic Resurgence

Mexico's central bank maintained a cautious stance as it released minutes on Thursday, indicating it would keep interest rates steady despite signs of easing inflation. In early August, Banxico chose to keep its benchmark rate at 6.5%, attributing the decision to global uncertainties and persistent inflation risks.

Though Mexico's inflation has cooled overall, with headline inflation falling to 3.10% by mid-July, prices in services like dining, accommodation, and travel remain elevated. These costs have consistently exceeded 4% since 2021, posing a hurdle to hitting the central bank's 3% inflation target.

While inflation pressures linger, a robust peso and an economic uptick, especially in manufacturing exports, are positive signs. The minutes revealed increased demand for tech products, partly driven by AI advancements, boosting Mexico's economy. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve's unchanged federal funds rate continues to loom over future prospects.