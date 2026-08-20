Treasury Shake-Up: Boost in Buyback Volume to Tame Rising Yields

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to potentially further increase the volume of government Treasury bond buybacks, following a surprising decision to double them. The move is aimed at supporting market liquidity against high yields. The strategy coincides with efforts for fiscal consolidation amid a swelling national debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 22:03 IST
Treasury Shake-Up: Boost in Buyback Volume to Tame Rising Yields

In a move to calm the turbulent bond market, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has hinted at boosting the government's buyback of Treasury bonds beyond the newly doubled amount announced just a day prior.

With yields reaching a 19-year high, Bessent's strategy aims to stabilize the financial landscape by enhancing liquidity in less active market areas while corporate issuance competes.

Amid ongoing talks of fiscal consolidation, Bessent, alongside White House budget director Russell Vought, is set to spearhead an initiative targeting significant cost savings alongside other administrative measures.

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