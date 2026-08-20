Shein Poised for Hong Kong IPO Amid Market Challenges

Shein is set to initiate its Hong Kong initial public offering next Monday, insiders reveal, with a listing target of September 1. However, there are reports that the listing could be slightly delayed.

The delay, first reported by the South China Morning Post, reflects market conditions and rising costs affecting potential investor interest. Once viewed as a major disrupter in the fast-fashion sector, Shein's target valuation is now between $26 billion and $27 billion, drastically lower than the $100 billion it aimed for last year.

Among interested cornerstone investors is UBS Group's asset management unit. These investors agree to purchase shares ahead of an IPO and maintain them for a fixed period, here six months. Shein has not provided comments on the situation yet.