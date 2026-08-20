Peru's Mining Investment Surge Under President Fujimori

The government of Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori anticipates at least $33 billion in mining investments over the course of its five-year term, according to a statement by the prime minister on Thursday.

Since assuming office in July, the right-wing leader Fujimori has vowed to accelerate approvals for mining projects in Peru, a key player in the global copper market. During a congressional session, Prime Minister Luis Galarreta outlined a governmental strategy to authorize 240 exploration and extraction projects within this year.

This ambitious plan marks a significant movement toward reinforcing Peru’s status as one of the leading copper-producing nations worldwide, aiming to bolster the nation's economic foundation through extensive mineral extraction efforts.