Peru's Mining Investment Surge Under President Fujimori

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori's administration aims for $33 billion in mining investments over five years. Since taking office, Fujimori is set on expediting approvals for numerous mineral projects, crucial for one of the top copper-producing nations, with plans authorizing 240 projects this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 21:58 IST
Peru's Mining Investment Surge Under President Fujimori

The government of Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori anticipates at least $33 billion in mining investments over the course of its five-year term, according to a statement by the prime minister on Thursday.

Since assuming office in July, the right-wing leader Fujimori has vowed to accelerate approvals for mining projects in Peru, a key player in the global copper market. During a congressional session, Prime Minister Luis Galarreta outlined a governmental strategy to authorize 240 exploration and extraction projects within this year.

This ambitious plan marks a significant movement toward reinforcing Peru’s status as one of the leading copper-producing nations worldwide, aiming to bolster the nation's economic foundation through extensive mineral extraction efforts.

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