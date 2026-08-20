FTSE 100 Stays Flat Amid Fluctuations in Stock Market

On Thursday, the UK's leading stock index, the FTSE 100, showed no movement, closing without any percentage change. This occurred despite a rise in commodity-related stocks, which were counterbalanced by weaker performances elsewhere in the market.

A key factor in the market's overall stagnation was a sharp decline in JD Sports shares, prompted by the company releasing an unfavorable forecast that brought investor confidence down.

In contrast, the midcap index, the FTSE 250, did not mirror the stability of the FTSE 100, instead falling by 0.55% to conclude at 24,508.66 points, underscoring a mixed day for UK equities.