Sydney Airport Incidents Prompt Transport Safety Investigation

Australia's transport safety regulator has commenced an investigation following four incidents related to air traffic control at Sydney Airport in less than a month, the latest involving two Qantas planes nearing a ground collision at an intersection.

A Qantas Airbus A321 departing for the Gold Coast applied brakes to avoid hitting a Qantas Boeing 737 from Melbourne. While no collision risk was immediately posed, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau aims to uncover potential recurring factors from similar recent incidents across the past month.

The probe will involve interviews and data analysis, with a preliminary report due within six to eight weeks. Concerning issues were previously noted around airspace changes linked to a newly opened international airport, raising preparedness concerns among staff at Sydney's primary airport.