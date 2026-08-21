China's Strategic Fiscal Maneuvers: Boosting Domestic Resilience
China plans to roll out additional fiscal measures to stabilize its slowing economy, focusing on long-term fiscal planning and enhancing domestic consumption. Vice Finance Minister Liao Min emphasized the importance of investment in people and the acceleration of infrastructure projects, while maintaining an appropriately loose monetary stance.
China is set to introduce further fiscal policy measures in response to economic deceleration, according to Vice Finance Minister Liao Min.
These measures aim to maintain the stability of macroeconomic policies, with a focus on long-term fiscal planning and optimizing spending towards domestic investments and consumption.
Despite a slowing economy, China's leadership plans to boost fiscal spending on infrastructure while avoiding major new stimulus, emphasizing fiscal reform and risk management.