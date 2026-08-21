Dengue Crisis Looms in Kuala Lumpur

Dengue fever incidents have sharply increased in Malaysia's bustling capital, Kuala Lumpur, and the Klang Valley area, according to the country's health ministry's latest report.

Authorities have issued a warning regarding the high danger of dengue transmission as dengue cases escalate across the country.

Concerted efforts are essential to mitigate the spread of this mosquito-borne illness, emphasizing the critical need for public awareness and preventive actions in these heavily affected regions.