Mike Hussey Considers Coaching England for the Ashes

Former Australian cricket star Mike Hussey is mulling over the prospect of coaching England's batting lineup for the upcoming Ashes series. The proposal came from England's newly appointed coach, Stephen Fleming, with whom Hussey has a long-standing professional relationship from their time at the Chennai Super Kings.

Nicknamed 'Mr. Cricket,' Hussey admitted the offer was unexpected but didn’t rule it out. He emphasized his passion for coaching players globally, regardless of nationality. Hussey's previous coaching stint with England led them to T20 World Cup glory in 2022, though he confessed it felt strange competing against Australia.

Despite praising Fleming's strategic acumen, Hussey is weighing this opportunity carefully due to personal and familial considerations. England will host Australia in the Ashes series next June, as they aim to reclaim the coveted urn for the first time since 2015.