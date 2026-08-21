Mike Hussey Considers Coaching England for the Ashes

Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey is contemplating a coaching role with England for the next Ashes series. The offer was made by England coach Stephen Fleming. Hussey, known for his cricket acumen, previously helped England clinch the 2022 T20 World Cup. He remains undecided due to personal commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 08:25 IST
Mike Hussey Considers Coaching England for the Ashes

Former Australian cricket star Mike Hussey is mulling over the prospect of coaching England's batting lineup for the upcoming Ashes series. The proposal came from England's newly appointed coach, Stephen Fleming, with whom Hussey has a long-standing professional relationship from their time at the Chennai Super Kings.

Nicknamed 'Mr. Cricket,' Hussey admitted the offer was unexpected but didn’t rule it out. He emphasized his passion for coaching players globally, regardless of nationality. Hussey's previous coaching stint with England led them to T20 World Cup glory in 2022, though he confessed it felt strange competing against Australia.

Despite praising Fleming's strategic acumen, Hussey is weighing this opportunity carefully due to personal and familial considerations. England will host Australia in the Ashes series next June, as they aim to reclaim the coveted urn for the first time since 2015.

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