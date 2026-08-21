Tadej Pogacar's Pursuit of Cycling Glory: The Vuelta Dream

Tadej Pogacar, the renowned Slovenian cyclist, has set his sights on claiming victory at the Vuelta a Espana, a title that would complete his Grand Tour collection. Already a record-equalling five-time Tour de France winner, Pogacar expressed excitement about returning to the Vuelta for the first time since 2019.

Should he emerge victorious, Pogacar will join an elite group of cyclists who have won all three Grand Tours, a feat achieved by his rival Jonas Vingegaard earlier this year. Despite a short recovery time following the Tour de France, Pogacar feels prepared for the Vuelta challenge that kicks off close to his residence.

Balancing his ambitions for the Vuelta with upcoming races like the World and European Championships, Pogacar emphasizes the importance of strategic racing. His focus remains on performing well in the early stages while ensuring he remains ready for future competitions, including Il Lombardia.