Tadej Pogacar's Pursuit of Cycling Glory: The Vuelta Dream

Tadej Pogacar aims to achieve his 'big dream' of winning the Vuelta a Espana, the only Grand Tour missing from his collection. Having already triumphed in the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, Pogacar prepares for a challenging race starting in Monaco, with strategic goals beyond the Vuelta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 08:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 08:16 IST
Tadej Pogacar's Pursuit of Cycling Glory: The Vuelta Dream
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar, the renowned Slovenian cyclist, has set his sights on claiming victory at the Vuelta a Espana, a title that would complete his Grand Tour collection. Already a record-equalling five-time Tour de France winner, Pogacar expressed excitement about returning to the Vuelta for the first time since 2019.

Should he emerge victorious, Pogacar will join an elite group of cyclists who have won all three Grand Tours, a feat achieved by his rival Jonas Vingegaard earlier this year. Despite a short recovery time following the Tour de France, Pogacar feels prepared for the Vuelta challenge that kicks off close to his residence.

Balancing his ambitions for the Vuelta with upcoming races like the World and European Championships, Pogacar emphasizes the importance of strategic racing. His focus remains on performing well in the early stages while ensuring he remains ready for future competitions, including Il Lombardia.

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