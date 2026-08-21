Malaysian Government Eyes Datasonic Acquisition

The Malaysian government is contemplating the acquisition of Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd, a company supplying the nation's passports and ID cards. The company is preliminarily valued at 7.5 billion ringgit, according to its parent company. The current exchange rate values one dollar at 4.0420 ringgit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 08:19 IST
Malaysian Government Eyes Datasonic Acquisition

The Malaysian government has shown interest in acquiring Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd, a key supplier of the country’s passports and national identity cards. This move was revealed by the company's parent firm on Friday.

Datasonic is preliminarily valued at 7.5 billion ringgit, equivalent to approximately $1.86 billion. The acquisition, if realized, could significantly influence the nation's document supply sector.

The exchange rate of one US dollar stands at 4.0420 ringgit, highlighting the substantial financial implications of this potential deal.

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