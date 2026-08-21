From Crisis Management to Growth: Nepal’s Economic Reform Agenda Enters a New Phase

Nepal has spent the past four years strengthening its economy while crises kept arriving, and it has now completed its first IMF-supported programme in nearly two decades. A major earthquake, severe floods, political transitions, social unrest and higher energy prices repeatedly disrupted the recovery, yet inflation fell sharply, foreign-exchange reserves increased and fiscal pressures eased.

However, the significance of the milestone lies less in completing the programme than in what Nepal does next. Macroeconomic stability has restored important buffers, but the harder challenge is turning those gains into private investment, productive employment and improvements in living standards that households can actually feel.

Nepal Built Its Recovery While the Shocks Kept Coming

Average inflation declined from 7.7 percent in fiscal year 2022-23 to 1.7 percent in the first half of fiscal year 2025-26, while international reserves rose from around nine months of import cover to more than twelve months. Public finances also strengthened as the budget gap narrowed and debt remained manageable.

These are more than technical improvements. Lower inflation helps protect household purchasing power, stronger reserves reduce vulnerability to external and currency pressures, and healthier public finances give the government greater capacity to respond when another crisis emerges. For a country repeatedly exposed to domestic and external shocks, that additional policy space has strategic value.

What makes the stabilisation more notable is the environment in which it occurred. Nepal faced a major earthquake in 2023, severe floods in 2024, subsequent social unrest and more recently the impact of higher energy prices linked to the war in the Middle East. Each disruption interrupted the recovery and, taken together, weighed on employment creation.

Nepal's experience carries a broader lesson about economic resilience. Governments cannot predict the timing of the next earthquake, flood, political disruption or global commodity shock, but they can determine how much institutional and financial room they have when those events occur. Buffers built during calmer periods can decide whether a shock becomes manageable disruption or a deeper economic crisis.

The Most Important Reforms Are the Ones Few People See

Some of the changes likely to shape Nepal's economic trajectory received far less attention than falling inflation or rising reserves. The country modernised the way its central bank conducts monetary policy, strengthened bank supervision and reviewed loan quality across the financial sector, reinforcing mechanisms designed to identify vulnerabilities before they become systemic problems.

Fiscal management also became more transparent. Financial statements of state-owned enterprises were published, a strategy for mobilising government revenue was developed and systems for planning and managing public investment were strengthened. Governance reforms included improvements to anti-money-laundering legislation and moves to reinforce the central bank's legal framework and accountability.

These institutional changes matter because macroeconomic policy is only as credible as the machinery implementing it. Better banking supervision can reveal weaknesses earlier, improved public-investment systems can reduce the risk of scarce funds being poorly allocated, and greater fiscal transparency can make economic decision-making more accountable.

Their durability, however, will be tested after programme completion. Institutional reforms rarely succeed simply because new rules or frameworks have been adopted; they depend on continued enforcement, administrative capacity and political commitment.

Stability Is Not Yet the Same Thing as Economic Opportunity

The key weakness in Nepal's economic story is now easier to see precisely because the immediate stability problem has receded. The country still needs substantially stronger private investment and more employment if improved macroeconomic conditions are to translate into better economic outcomes for ordinary people.

Stable prices, larger foreign-exchange reserves and stronger public finances create the conditions in which businesses can invest and households can plan with greater confidence, but they do not automatically generate factories, enterprises, jobs or higher incomes. Macroeconomic stability is an enabling condition for growth, not a substitute for it.

The financial system also contains vulnerabilities that could complicate the next phase. Savings and credit cooperatives, which serve large numbers of people, remain an area requiring attention, while deeper governance reforms are still under way. Authorities have also begun an IMF Governance and Corruption Diagnostic as part of efforts to address institutional weaknesses and rebuild public trust.

This is where Nepal's economic debate is likely to become more demanding. Households ultimately experience an economy through wages, jobs, prices and access to opportunity rather than reserve ratios or fiscal balances. If employment creation remains weak, macroeconomic success may feel distant even when national indicators continue to improve.

The Real Measure of Success Starts After the Programme

Completing the IMF-supported arrangement closes one phase of Nepal's reform process but opens another. Priorities now include strengthening the financial sector, improving social protection and creating conditions for stronger and more inclusive growth while preserving the fiscal and external buffers that have been rebuilt.

Private investment will be one of the most important indicators to watch. If businesses respond to greater stability by expanding investment and creating employment, the reforms could begin producing broader economic dividends. If investment remains subdued, Nepal could find itself in the less comfortable position of being more stable without becoming sufficiently more dynamic.

Financial-sector reform will be another test. Addressing weaknesses in savings and credit cooperatives, maintaining stronger banking supervision and ensuring that loan-quality assessments translate into effective action will matter for both financial stability and public confidence. Continued progress on governance and institutional accountability will be equally important.

Nepal must also preserve resilience against risks it cannot control. Its recent experience shows how quickly natural disasters, political uncertainty and global energy shocks can alter an economic trajectory. The buffers accumulated over the past four years make the country better placed to absorb such disruptions, but they do not eliminate the underlying exposure.

The harder task now is to turn that foundation into investment, jobs and higher living standards without allowing the reforms that produced it to lose momentum.