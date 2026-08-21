Dollar Dips as Treasury Buyback Raises Concerns Among Investors

The dollar took a hit on Friday, closing out the week with losses, as investors shook off the U.S. Treasury's bond buyback as a mere temporary fix. Concerns about escalating yields and apprehension over official intervention put pressure on the greenback, and the broader fiscal health of the U.S. came under the spotlight.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated potential further increases in government repurchases of Treasuries, following announcements to double buybacks on longer-dated securities next quarter. Yet, these plans did not prevent a selloff, which has intensified worries over the credibility of U.S. financial management.

The euro maintained a near three-month high and sterling hovered at a six-month peak against the dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar dipped to a three-month low against a basket of currencies. Alternatives like gold and bitcoin saw gains as investors looked to diversify away from U.S. assets amid rising fiscal uncertainties.