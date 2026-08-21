U.S. Treasury's Bond Buyback Plan: A Temporary Band-Aid?

The U.S. dollar faces pressure as investors react to the Treasury's bond buyback plan. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to increase buybacks to curb rising yields, but concerns about fiscal policy linger. Investors worry about deficits and credibility, affecting currency markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 07:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 07:04 IST
U.S. Treasury's Bond Buyback Plan: A Temporary Band-Aid?
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The dollar stumbled on Friday, poised for a weekly loss as skepticism grew over the U.S. Treasury's bond buyback strategy. Investors viewed the move as a temporary measure, raising concerns over the government's interventionist tactics.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to enhance buybacks of longer-dated securities, doubling efforts next quarter to control yield spikes. However, this failed to ease investor pressure on Treasuries, impacting the dollar and promoting euro and sterling gains.

Analysts, including Carol Kong from Commonwealth Bank, express doubt, citing unconventional tools amid high debt and fiscal uncertainties. Concerns over mounting U.S. debt push investors towards alternatives like gold and bitcoin, with bitcoin seeing a significant weekly rise.

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