Euro Zone Business Activity Hits 2023 High Amid New Orders Surge

Euro zone's business activity reached a peak in August 2023, propelled by a rise in new manufacturing orders and a resurgence in export growth. Despite ongoing Middle East conflicts, the economy has displayed resilience, with significant increases in both factory output and employment across the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:31 IST
Euro Zone Business Activity Hits 2023 High Amid New Orders Surge
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In August, the euro zone's business activity surged to its highest point in 2023, driven by a notable increase in new manufacturing orders and a revival of export growth, according to a recent survey. This uptick has sustained economic resilience despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, especially after a 0.4% expansion in the second quarter.

The S&P Global Flash Euro zone Composite PMI Output Index reached 52.1, surpassing expectations from a Reuters poll and marking the strongest performance since November. New orders, a critical measure of demand, soared to their highest rate in 40 months, alongside a rise in export orders.

The manufacturing sector led the growth, with services offering support despite earlier slowdowns. Noteworthy is the demand for tech goods related to AI and increased defense spending enhancing production gains, particularly benefiting Germany. Price pressures eased, although inflation remains high, indicating potential further rate hikes by the European Central Bank.

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