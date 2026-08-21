European Market Calm Amidst Global Bond Stress and Gulf Tensions

European shares saw a modest uptick on Friday, buoyed by rising gold prices, though a grim outlook for global bond markets and unresolved Gulf tensions kept them poised for a weekly drop.

The STOXX 600 increased by 0.2%, with basic resources gaining 2.2% as a softer dollar drove up gold prices. Despite the Iranian conflict and a diplomatic standoff affecting oil prices, European markets displayed resilience, attributed to a stable economic performance.

Investor attention remained on the U.S. Treasury market and ongoing U.S.-Iran sanctions. Meanwhile, market moves included Nibe Industrier's rise after strong quarterly results and Banca Generali's dip following an aggressive takeover bid by Monte dei Paschi di Siena.