Race to AI: Nvidia and Federal Reserve's Crucial Market Test

The upcoming earnings report from Nvidia and the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium are poised to challenge the present assumptions behind this year’s stock market uptick. A key focus will be on determining if the AI-driven equities surge can withstand growing uncertainties about economic growth and interest rates.

This week, global bond yields surged, sending the 30-year Treasury yield to unprecedented levels since 2007. This surge has exerted pressure on stocks and raised alarm about borrowing costs for households and companies investing in AI infrastructure. The Treasury Department tried to ease the markets by increasing buybacks for long-dated debt, but yields rebounded, sharpening the focus on the Jackson Hole event.

Nvidia, whose chips are fundamental to AI infrastructure, is scheduled to release its second-quarter results, potentially providing insights into the sector's demand. Meanwhile, investors are keenly observing Kevin Warsh's policy approach in Jackson Hole, his first appearance since assuming office in 2026. His recent withdrawal from forward guidance has unsettled markets, and his upcoming performance will be pivotal in shaping expectations on monetary policy.