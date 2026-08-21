Yen on the Brink: Historical Patterns Hint at Possible Strengthening

Despite official efforts to stabilize Japan's yen, historical data indicates the currency may soon embark on a surprising strengthening phase. Past price movements suggest that once a quick jump occurs, a more substantial rally often follows, taking markets off guard.

The yen recently faced resistance near 159.60 against the dollar, struggling to overcome the midpoint of a July intervention-induced slide. Analysts note the dollar’s vulnerability below this level could trigger yen strengthening towards this year's previous lows.

Factors like U.S. Treasury bond buyback plans and current oil prices could play pivotal roles. A rise above key resistance points may suggest yen weakness, while continued struggles might predict an imminent rally.