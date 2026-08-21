Humanoid Robots Poised for Breakthrough in Embodied AI by 2024

ACE Robotics expects a significant breakthrough in humanoid robot intelligence, akin to ChatGPT's impact on AI, by the end of 2024. The CEO envisions a 'ChatGPT moment' for embodied intelligence, potentially leading to commercial use in five years. Challenges include high-quality training data and diverse intelligent hardware solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 15:31 IST
Humanoid Robots Poised for Breakthrough in Embodied AI by 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The anticipation for the next major advancement in AI is mounting as ACE Robotics predicts a groundbreaking leap in humanoid robot intelligence by late 2024. The Chinese embodied AI startup's CEO, Wang Xiaogang, revealed that this shift could be transformative, mirroring the substantial influence ChatGPT had on AI adoption globally.

While language models like ChatGPT have become integral in various spheres, the focus now shifts to AI systems enabling robots to perform diverse tasks in unfamiliar environments. Industry leaders, including China's Unitree, assert that overcoming data acquisition challenges is critical for developing these autonomous capabilities.

Looking towards the future, ACE Robotics, backed by Ant Group and SenseTime, is gearing up for public offerings, targeting extensive deployment of its AI models in commercial landscapes. By enhancing training data through innovative collection methods, the company aims to establish a robust foundation for the next generation of intelligent robotics.

TRENDING

1
Teen Pleads Guilty in London Arson Attack Linked to Iran International

Teen Pleads Guilty in London Arson Attack Linked to Iran International

Global
2
Decoding the Financial Week: Key Trends and Surprises

Decoding the Financial Week: Key Trends and Surprises

Global
3
Sterling Strength: Pound Rides Economic Momentum Amid Market Complexity

Sterling Strength: Pound Rides Economic Momentum Amid Market Complexity

Global
4
FTSE 100: Navigating Through Economic Uncertainty and Global Tensions

FTSE 100: Navigating Through Economic Uncertainty and Global Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026