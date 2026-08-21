Revving Up History: Freedom 250 Grand Prix Debuts in D.C.

Several high-profile companies have entered the racing scene, sponsoring the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C. The event is part of the 250th Independence Day celebrations, endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Notable sponsors include Boeing, SpaceX's Starlink, and Delta Air Lines. The race, coordinated by Penske Corp, promises thrilling speeds and aims to engage new corporate partners in the sport, as highlighted by Bud Denker, chair of the 250-mile event.

Set against the historic backdrop of Pennsylvania Avenue, the race is expected to draw significant attendance, with major executives and lawmakers mingling. Mayor Muriel Bowser anticipates 140,000 attendees daily amidst downtown closures.